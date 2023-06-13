I am delighted to announce the publication of The Wind and the Rain, with Blue Diode Publishing.
Thank you to Rob Mackenzie for accepting the manuscript and doing such a fabulous job with the production of the book.
Thank you to Lucy Runge for permission to use your stunning painting for the front cover of the book.
Thank you to Helena Nelson for your endless editing advice, wisdom and patience. The book would not exist without you.
And thank you to Tatty. Without you, nothing.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by Anthony Wilson
I am a lecturer, poet and writing tutor. I work in teacher and medical education at the University of Exeter. My anthology Lifesaving Poems was published by Bloodaxe Books in 2015. In 2012 I published Riddance (Worple Press), a collection of poems, and Love for Now (Impress Books), a memoir, about my experience of cancer. The Wind and the Rain, my sixth collection of poems, is available now from Blue Diode Publishing. My current research project, with Sue Dymoke from Nottingham Trent University and funded by the Foyle Foundation, is Young Poets' Stories: https://youngpoetsstories.com/. This blog is archived by the British Library.
View all posts by Anthony Wilson
3 Comments
Congratulations, how wonderful to see!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Anthony. I only ordered the book online this morning, so was surprised to find it delivered by hand by Rob to our home this afternoon. I had no idea Blue Diode Press are literally around the corner from us here in Leith.
Congratulations on the new collection – I look forward to diving in this evening.
All good things.
LikeLike