I am delighted to announce the publication of some new poems, which you can find at the links below.

Having had some time off from blogging regualrly, I am aiming to start up again this autumn. Watch this space!

Lone Wolf is published at The Friday Poem

The White Horse is published at Atrium

Now and Not Yet and Found: Rain are published at London Grip

Like Rain is published at Moist Poetry Journal

With grateful thanks to the editors of The Friday Poem, Atrium, London Grip and Moist Poetry Journal

Sculpture from Dart’s Farm sculpture trail