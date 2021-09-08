I am delighted to announce the publication of some new poems, which you can find at the links below.
Having had some time off from blogging regualrly, I am aiming to start up again this autumn. Watch this space!
Lone Wolf is published at The Friday Poem
The White Horse is published at Atrium
Now and Not Yet and Found: Rain are published at London Grip
Like Rain is published at Moist Poetry Journal
With grateful thanks to the editors of The Friday Poem, Atrium, London Grip and Moist Poetry Journal
Sculpture from Dart’s Farm sculpture trail
Published by Anthony Wilson
I am a lecturer, poet and writing tutor. I work in teacher and medical education at the University of Exeter. My anthology Lifesaving Poems, based on the blog of the same name, is available from Bloodaxe Books. Love for Now, my memoir of cancer, is published by Impress Books. Deck Shoes, a book of prose memoir and criticism, and The Afterlife, my fifth book of poems, are available now from Impress Books and Worple Press. My current research project is Young Poets' Stories: https://youngpoetsstories.com/.
6 Comments
Excellent. In every way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The LondonGrip link seems dead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it does, Josie. Sorry. It was working when I put it up, though. I notice lots of other LG pages are not working and will write to them… With thanks, Anthony
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I omitted to say how much I enjoyed reading your poems. Thank you for making them available.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for saying so. The site has some issues, and they know about and are trying to fix them. A
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful poems (those I could see!) – thank you for sharing – hope to see more!
LikeLiked by 1 person