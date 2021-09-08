Some new poems

Anthony Wilson,

I am delighted to announce the publication of some new poems, which you can find at the links below.

Having had some time off from blogging regualrly, I am aiming to start up again this autumn. Watch this space!

Lone Wolf is published at The Friday Poem

The White Horse is published at Atrium

Now and Not Yet and Found: Rain are published at London Grip

Like Rain is published at Moist Poetry Journal

With grateful thanks to the editors of The Friday Poem, Atrium, London Grip and Moist Poetry Journal

Sculpture from Dart’s Farm sculpture trail

Published by Anthony Wilson

I am a lecturer, poet and writing tutor. I work in teacher and medical education at the University of Exeter. My anthology Lifesaving Poems, based on the blog of the same name, is available from Bloodaxe Books. Love for Now, my memoir of cancer, is published by Impress Books. Deck Shoes, a book of prose memoir and criticism, and The Afterlife, my fifth book of poems, are available now from Impress Books and Worple Press. My current research project is Young Poets' Stories: https://youngpoetsstories.com/. This blog is archived by the British Library.

6 Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.