Dear Facebook
I thought I would write to let you know that after years of thinking (and even talking) about it, I am finally going to leave you later this year, probably on or around Easter, definitely before the summer.
You won’t really miss me. I was never one for posting photos of my amazing holidays or beautiful children (though they are, naturally) or thousands of awards and shortlists for my poetry (there haven’t been any) or arguments with other poets (ditto) or photos of the jam I have just made or that weekend living in my van.
I used you to spread the word about my blog, which I still love and feel wholly committed to in spite of everyone telling me blogging has died since Twitter. And, to be fair to you, you were good at that: getting the word out, helping me to get noticed, talked about. And I’m grateful.
What you weren’t so good for was my mental health. I think it started innocently enough with someone’s perfectly ordinary picture of their cake. (Or was it their cat? I don’t remember, and in any case, I’m sure you get the idea.) Innocent enough, you would imagine, and you would be right. Except it left me feeling rather empty. And worse, enraged. Not so much with the cake/cat (we need all the fulfilment we can get) but with the likes and the comments it engendered. I can’t have been the only one looking on, speechless and nonplussed, at the gap between the ordinariness of said baking/moggy and hyped-up self-congratulation and awestruck wonder expressed in the feed below. A question began buzzing around my head: Was this what I signed up for?
I am sure there must have been some highs from using you, something akin to witnessing an actual wedding or road trip or birth or sunset or a new poem taking shape or a really great poem by a friend. It’s just that I only remember the lows. My general feeling of inadequacy, lack of beauty, and wit, all fuelled by endless and instant comparison with others in the broad daylight of numbers of likes and comments.
So, in secret, I unfollowed every single one of my friends, and kept only the newsfeeds of the papers and blogs and websites I felt I could trust to give me an honest account of what was happening in the world. And then Brexit happened. And then Trump. And then Cambridge Analytica. And I knew, deep down, it was over. Even if you had nothing to do with these things, and I think you can see where I am going with this, the daily trauma of reading about them and only them became too much. After quite a lot of googling (you don’t make it easy, do you?) I found how to deactivate and finally delete you.
Which would have been the end of the story, only it isn’t. Such is your persuasiveness (not much different from pervasiveness: see what I did there?), I had installed a ‘work account’ in the meantime, so I could stay in touch with former students. Inevitably this began to bleed into contact with real friends, some of whom were the very same people I had unfollowed merely months earlier. I may have got to the point of hating everything about you, but there is still a part of me which has to applaud the armour-plated logic of your business model, namely that most of us are too afraid to miss out on (delete where applicable) the sunsets, births, parties, holidays, children, achievements, prize-winning poems, cats etc. of our friends, even if we lost touch with them a century ago, even if we live on the other side of the country from them, and even if we no longer feel we have anything in common with them. Perhaps especially that.
I am not sure when I decided to ditch you. Certainly before January 1st, when you made an appearance on my list of resolutions, and before I read Cal Newport’s Digital Minimalism in less than a week recently (see how much time I now have?). We are not done yet, not completely. I am putting my house in order. I have found new Admins to take over my student group in my absence. And I’ve been letting my page-followers know how they can sign up to read the posts on my blog without you guiding them there.
I am going to use the time without you to learn a musical instrument and read the large pile of poetry that I have bought -and ignored- over the last few years. Mostly I am going to sit in silence for long periods, seeing where my thoughts take me, learning (I hope) to accept them as I go. I am going to write more, daily, if possible, and spend longer out of doors. I might even get a cat. If I do, you’ll be the last to know.
Yours with good wishes
Anthony
Hooray for you. I’m pleased to read your reasons. I share them. To put it ‘commonly’ facebook (I refuse to give it capital ‘f’ status) was doing my head in.
I breathe a sigh of relief each time I remember I cut the cord.
Thank you so much for your kind comment. I’m so pleased to know I am not alone. With good wishes and thanks
Anthony
Thank you for the (eloquent) inspiration, Anthony!
Thank you for saying so. I appreciate your support. With best wishes, Anthony
I deleted my Facebook, to take a break, avoid a stalker and get a problem with their ad system straightened out. I was meaning to open a new one “someday” but when someday came they refused to let me open a new Facebook account with no explanation or recourse other than paying a support tech to sort it out. I didn’t want to go that route, so I became a reluctant, at first, non-face-booker and slowly I started to like it and now I don’t WANT to use it again. At first I missed all the family photos and friends updates but now they have to update me in person or by phone and I actually like that more. Good luck with the leaving.
Thank you for sharing your story. It’s inspiring. I hope to have more analogue connections with my friends once I have left as well. With best wishes to you, Anthony
Thank you for this. It has helped reassure me about my own decision not to enter the world of Facebook choosing rather to be content in/with my own world.
Thank you Julia. I’m glad what I wrote was helpful. As ever, Anthony
Good morning.
Hi!
I broke up with Facebook in 2015 and have never looked back. As I said to Facebook when asked why I was leaving “I no longer wanted to take part in their social experiment.” A sick experiment which has devastated lives and enabled and emboldened the negatives of the human psyche.
There is nothing positive about watching other’s boastfulness and their attempts at pretending they have the perfect life.
Perfect doesn’t exist and here in the real world, amid the imperfect are my true friends. The ones whose lives I’m truly part of, even though they don’t share their breakfast cereals or dinner dates via a crisply taken photograph. We share what’s important. The intimate, the private, the funny, the sad and the happy.
A tip for you, set up a series of bookmarks on your internet homepage. That’s what I did, keeping my favoured newspapers there and so when I log on to the internet I just have to click through each of my newspapers… and guess what I’m reading them because I want to, not because someone in Facebook thinks I should!
Good luck with the break up, they’re hard but honestly when it’s done, you won’t regret it!
Thank you so much Marie. What great advice. I was half way there already. You might like to look at Cal Newport’s Digitial Minimalism (book) which basically advances the same behaviour. With all the best to you, Anthony
A lot of what you say resonates with me (even the exact words you use are written in my diary which is the place where I give myself a talking to every day). To begin with, I aim to deactivate fb for Lent but it isn’t easy. I was all set to go last week (which I thought *was* the beginning of Lent, I got my dates mixed up) when Andrew said “But make sure you save the photos” and he then told me he sometimes looks at old albums of our children when he is away from home. So I need to do more groundwork and organising but I am a few steps behind you.
Hi Josephine. So good to hear from you. When are we going to start our podcast? I see what you mean re photos, but part of me thinks that is just the risk I am going to have to take (not there are too many of me on a beach on there anyway). Hadn’t realised it was Lent coming up. Will have to take something *up* for it. As ever, A x
I don’t know about the podcast! We need to meet IRL. I have done the deed, Anthony! Not deleted the website but logged off and turned off all notifications. Not on my phone, not on my desktop, but the photos are still in place for my sentimental family to view. I feel great about it, I hadn’t realised how stressed it was making me feel. Still on for the podcast but you might have to email me some dates. J x
Lovely to hear from you again Josephine. Yes we should meet. A tad busy. Keep thinking about which microphone to buy. Really impressed you followed through and deactivated your FB. Big hats off to you. All power to you as ever, Ax
Your comment about Lent has sparked something in me. A #lentbloggingchallenge kind of thing. I am not challenging you, btw, just myself. Feel like I need to provoke myself to do it. (NB, not Sundays, of course, as those are feast days.) x a
Good for you. The blog is great though, don’t give that up.
Thank you so much Sue! Great encouragement. I won’t! Good wishes and many thanks, Anthony
Your intention to spend more simply being in silence resonates deeply with me. There’s something so loud about facebook & it seems to endeavour to send me off on tangents, and scramble thoughts. Thanks for sharing your thoughts her Anthony. Oh, but please do not give up the blog.
Thank you so much Mary. I was not planning on giving up the blog. (Though I often am racked with doubts.) I will return to it with your encouragement in my ears. Thank you. Anthony
thank you anthonywilsonpoetry
Fantastic blog
And a special post
thank you
Thank you for your kind comment, Anthony
A small dose, very small, of strychnia solution was once recommended for fatigue. The same caution should be used with Facebook, another form of poison. I use it sometimes to hawk the odd book, but that’s pretty much it.
I couldn’t agree more.
So pleased to read this – what does it say about our lives if we need to check to see what someone else had for breakfast! Who cares. It is a toxic distraction which stops us from living fully ourselves. (ps. What does the book think!!!) Thank you Anthony so enjoy your blogs, don’t let go of them.
Thank you so much Anne. I will re-engage with the blog with extra force, thank you. The book probably has other ideas. I will have to wait and see and ask it. Best wishes as ever, Anthony
I’m struck by the thoughtfulness and even tenderness in your goodbye, so clear that you won’t be coming back. And I couldn’t be happier for you, to be reclaiming all of that time and attention and life. Many years ago I worked with recovery addicts and alcoholics and these patients would talk about how simple life had became now that they’d removed drinking/using from the picture, finding themselves rich with time and attention and a fuller capacity for living. I see many parallels between the crack house and the predatory practices of this particular digital platform, the “armor-plated business model” you refer to, designed to prey on the most deeply human of our vulnerabilities, the need to feel connected and to belong. Thoreau’s observation ,”The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it”– that’s armor-plated, too. Enjoy the music, the reading and writing, the pleasure of your own company and maybe even the cat. All lifesaving, for sure.
Thank you so much Mary Ellen. That means a lot coming from you. (Did you get in touch the other day by email? I may not have replied to you…) Also interesting to see your Thoreau Quote. I think Cal Newport uses the same one in the book I have just finished, Digital Minimalism. I have also stopped drinking (for now at least) and all the things you say are true. With best wishes as ever, Anthony
This, as always, is a pleasure to read and I am s blog follower! So I hope we can remain in tune? I work for a charity that relies increasingly on Facebook, I love your insights, they will carry me onwards! I will read them in the low moments… Thank you!
Thank you Alisa. I really appreciate what you say. I understand that some of us *Have* to use FB. I really do. I hoe you can stay in touch via other means. With best to you as ever, Anthony
I was on facebook for exactly 11 days! What a horribke experience. I found your blog accidentally, as you do, while looking for a Mary Oliver poem. I love it Anthony so insightful and uplifting. Please don’t give that up.
Thank you Margaret, I will carry on the blog with renewed energy! With best wishes and thanks, Anthony
Thank you for this beautiful letter of lovely breakup 🙂 No accusations, no guilt imposing… so elegant and sweet, and yet true. I’d love if Facebook could appreciate it :))
Thank you so much Marina. I am not holding my breath… With much appreciation, Anthony
Amen! Is there a 12 Step program for recovering social media addicts?
There should be Tio, shouldn’t there? With thanks to you as ever, Anthony
Hi Anthony, I’ve been reading your blog for some time and Lifesaving Poems has long been my most read anthology, but I loathe Facebook and the superficiality it encourages. I continue to be amazed at how many friends and acquaintances seem locked into it, including poets. I too write poetry. I didn’t know you too had a relationship with FB. but I am delighted to hear you have weaned yourself off it. Maybe, like me, thousands will respond to your blog as I have done and get in touch and you will never look back. You will have so many new and profound friends you won’t have time, not to mention the volumes of poetry that will flow from your pen.
Jenny Hammond
>
Thank you so much Jenny. It always surprised me how many poets are on FB. I think it completely compromises the interiority required for poetry. I am looking forward to the new life you describe! With best wishes as ever, Anthony
I do agree! Using the time for more productive things is a thought! Thank you!
Thank you for saying so.
I quit Facebook several years ago, best decision I ever made!
Hats off to you. I am nearly there. Hopefully by the end of the week!
Great post. I deleted my Facebook page years about 8 years ago. Since leaving Facebook my interactions with ‘real people’ have increased by 300% or more. Welcome to the real world Anthony.
This flows so fluently. I felt like I was reading a poem because of how smooth it all came together. I agree and understand the view you have on FB. I still stay on it simply to stay in touch with long lost friends and see how they’re doing.
You will enjoy being back in the 90’s without facebook in your life. I said goodbye last September, only added it back this month to promote my new blog, this go round though I am strict on myself and do not look at the news feed area, don’t post anything other than my blog and log off directly after posting it. It feels like you’re kicking a small addiction for the first week or so but then you become so glad to be rid of it. Good luck to you on your choice.
I share the feeling of this benevolent break up. Life is to be lived in simple terms.
I came across accidentally to your blog and we’re having the same courage. Thank you for such a wonderful letter. Facebook has been ‘toxic’ if we’re going to say it. Emotions being transferred by another, so as negativity. It’s not informative as it is before. It’s all about boasting and publicly letting everyone know your personal problems.
