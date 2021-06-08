Welcome Kangaroos!

For my sins and very much against my better judgement, I have just launched a new online poetry zine, Kangaroos.
It takes its inspiration from the Frank O’Hara poem ‘Today’, which features kangaroos.
We will be open for submissions from 3rd-31st July, and would very much welcome you to join in the fun. Please check out our submissions guidelines here.
You can also find us on Twitter here.
Please do spread the word among your networks.
I look forward to seeing your poems with bounce!
